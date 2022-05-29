US Markets
ABT

Shares in Bubs Australia jump on exports to United States, Biden tweet

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAYLEE GREENLEE BEAL

Shares in Bubs Australia surged on Monday after U.S. health authorities approved imports of its infant formula to help address a severe shortage and U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted "the good news".

May 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Bubs Australia BUB.AX surged on Monday after U.S. health authorities approved imports of its infant formula to help address a severe shortage and U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted "the good news".

Bubs plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula and has 500,000 tins ready for immediate export.

It shares were up 40% or 19 cents at A$0.68 in early afternoon trade, valuing the company at A$417 million ($300 million).

The U.S. baby formula crisis was triggered when Abbott Laboratories ABT.N in February recalled dozens of products after customers complained of infants contracting bacterial infections.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 Abbott was on track to reopen its key baby formula plant in Michigan within one or two weeks.

($1 = 1.3931 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular