Shares in Britain's BT rise 9% on report it could sell a stake in Openreach

Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Shares in BT rose 9% on Friday from decade lows after the Financial Times reported it was in talks to sell a stake in its Openreach networks unit.

A source close to Macquarie, a potential buyer named in the report, said the investment firm had not expressed an interest in buying a stake and was not in talks with BT.

