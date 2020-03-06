Shares in Brazil's XP brokerage plummet 13% after short-seller report

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Shares of XP Inc XP.O, Brazil's largest digital brokerage, plunged 13% on Friday in its biggest daily drop to date after a short-seller report alleged accounting irregularities and inadequate financial disclosures.

In response to the report, XP said it had been audited ahead of its U.S. initial public offering last year by four law firms, two major auditors and many institutional investors.

XP had the fourth-largest U.S. IPO last year, and its shareholders include Brazil's biggest private sector lender — Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA — and private equity fund General Atlantic LLC.

The December IPO raised around $2 billion, and XP's market capitalization rose to almost $24 billion last month.

XP's shares tumbled in the final hour of trading on Friday to close at $30.99, following distribution of a 37-page report by financial research firm The Winkler Group detailing alleged financial impropriety, including discrepancies between the company's prospectus and internal audits.

The Winkler Group lists Nick Winkler as its principle, and a Twitter account under the name Nick Winkler, apparently affiliated with the research firm, said it was short-selling XP.

The Winkler Group's website identifies it as an investigator of corporate wrongdoing, but provides little additional information. The firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request sent via its website.

Among the allegations listed on The Winkler Group's website are that the broker acquired a company for 10 times its market value and a connection between a former executive of the company and an alleged stock manipulation scheme. The report also claims that XP is overstating the value of its core assets by 44 million reais ($9.5 million).

XP did not respond immediately to questions about the details of The Winkler Group's report.

($1 = 4.6269 reais)

