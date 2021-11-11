Shares in Brazil's Via Varejo plunge as expensive labor liabilities mount

Adds detail on lawsuits' value, executive comments

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian electronics and appliances retailer Via Varejo VVAR3.SA collapsed on Thursday, falling over 11% in morning trading, after reporting a loss of 638 million reais ($117.47 million) in the third quarter on expensive labor liabilities.

The company said that the average value of lawsuits grew 32% between 2020 and 2021 compared to the 2019-2020 period, and that the number of new lawsuits against the company soared 82% in the first half of 2021 compared to the first semester of last year.

As a result, the company set aside 2.5 billion reais at the end of September, up from a provision of 1.2 billion reais in June.

Via said these labor liabilities are related to lay-offs it has conducted since 2011 to boost profitability and added it has hired a consulting firm to help it manage the legal claims.

In a conference with analysts, company executives said there was no need for a fresh stock offering or other measures to pay for the labor claims, citing a strategy to offset the impact of higher provisions with monetization of tax credits.

($1 = 5.4310 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Laier; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Nick Zieminski)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.