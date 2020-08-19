Shares in Brazil's Sabesp sink on record volume as privatization hopes dim

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian state-run water utility Sabesp SBSP3.SA fell sharply - at one point down more than 10% - on Wednesday after Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria raised the possibility of a capital increase, casting doubt over its expected privatization.

The news stunned investors and the volume of Sabesp shares traded soared to the highest on record for a single day, breaking the 20 million mark.

"The Sao Paulo government has decided ... to carry out a share issue," Doria said during an online event hosted by Santander Brasil, adding that a broad fund-raising program will be announced soon.

In late trading on Wednesday, Sabesp shares were down 4.7% at 52.96 reais, among the biggest decliners on the broader Ibovespa .BVSP. Earlier, they sank 10.7% to 49.60 reais.

Some 20.3 million shares had changed hands, easily the record daily volume, according to Refinitiv data.

The prospect of privatization had gained momentum after the approval in June of a new regulatory framework for basic sanitation in Brazil, which among other changes opened the door for more private-sector involvement.

Analysts said the state's latest plans would appear to put a dent in these hopes for now, but that more details need to be provided.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said the sector could receive between 600 billion reais ($110 billion) and 700 billion reais in investments in the coming years.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Will Dunham)

