Shares in Brazil's Rumo soar after $1.14 billion raised in share offering

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rumo SA RAIL3.SAwas the top gainer on the country's stock exchange on Tuesday, with its shares up nearly 4%, after the logistics company said it had raised 6.4 billion reais ($1.14 billion) in a share offering a day earlier.

The company set the price per share at 21.75 reais, with a discount of nearly 3% from Monday's closing price. In morning trading on Tuesday, Rumo's shares were valued at more than 23.20 reais each.

The company, which has Cosan Logistica SARLOG3.SA as its biggest shareholder, plans to use the proceeds for a concession pre-payment and to invest in the Malha Paulista railway.

($1 = 5.6107 reais)

