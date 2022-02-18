Shares in Brazil's Rumo plunge after wider-than-expected Q4 loss

By Aluisio Alves and Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian railway operator Rumo SA RAIL3.SAtumbled on Friday after its quarterly net loss exceeded analysts' estimates as bad weather hit Brazil's second corn crop last year and depressed overall transported volumes.

Rumo, which is controlled by energy company Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, reported late on Thursday a net loss of 384 million reais ($74.27 million), wider than analysts' forecast of a 124.3 million reais shortfall.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 44.6% year-on-year to 419 million reais, below average analyst forecasts of 695.4 million reais.

"The corn crop failure impacted the volume of exports from all states in the second half," the company said.

Shares in Rumo plunged 6.6% to 15.57 reais in early morning trading, making it the top loser on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which rose 0.4%.

Credit Suisse analysts said both downside catalysts for Rumo - weak results and guidance below consensus - have materialized, but added the quarterly miss was irrelevant for the medium and long-term investment case.

"We stand by the thesis that, if shares underperform further, it could actually represent a compelling entry point to capture the more positive earnings momentum from 2H22 onwards, and the long-term value," Credit Suisse said.

Rumo predicted volumes of cargo transported to rise 16% in 2022, while forecasting a 28% increase in EBITDA.

It sees its 2022 EBITDA between 4.1 billion reais and 4.5 billion reais, and estimates capital expenditure for the year at between 2.7 billion reais and 2.9 billion reais.

BTG Pactual analysts saw the guidance as "well below consensus," but said Rumo was already guiding the market for a weaker print this year, keeping a "buy" rating for its shares.

($1 = 5.1701 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Peter Frontini and Ana Mano in Sao Paulo; editing by Barbara Lewis and Tomasz Janowski)

