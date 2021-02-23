Shares in Brazil's Petrobras rebound after Monday plunge

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras rose around 8% in early Tuesday trading, rebounding after a sharp plunge the previous day on President Jair Bolsonaro's move to appoint a new chief executive.

Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is officially known, plunged 22% on Monday, wiping out 71 billion reais ($13 billion) in market value.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Paula Laier)

