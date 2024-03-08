Shares in Brazil's Petrobras plunge on frustrating dividends

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo-traded shares of Brazilian state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA plunged more than 10% in the opening auction on Friday, after the firm's dividend frustrated investors.

Petrobras late on Thursday released its fourth-quarter earnings and said it would pay out 14.2 billion reais ($2.88 billion) in dividends to its shareholders, but investors also expected an extraordinary dividend that did not materialize.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.