US Markets
NU

Shares in Brazil's Nubank rise as central bank rules seen as less onerous

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Marcela Ayres Editing by Tim Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Brazilian fintech Nubank said on Monday that new central bank rules for digital banks will bring lower capital requirements than originally expected next year and in 2024, with the announcement lifting its shares.

Adds context, share pricing

March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Nubank NU.N said on Monday that new central bank rules for digital banks will bring lower capital requirements than originally expected next year and in 2024, with the announcementlifting its shares.

In a securities filing, the Warren Buffet-backed star of Latin America's fintechs said the change does not have a significant impact on its "business model or our ability to grow."

Nubank's U.S.-listed shares were up nearly 2% at $6.04 after market. Despite Monday's bump, however, Nubank's shares have lost nearly 37% so far this year, in line with souring investor sentiment in the broader tech market.

On Friday, Brazil's central bank announced tougher rules for fintechs, subjecting payment institutions to regulations based on their size and complexity, while also raising standards for required capital.

The new framework, which will start taking effect in January 2023 with full implementation by January 2025, will extend the proportionality of regulatory requirements currently used for conglomerates of financial institutions to include financial conglomerates led by payment institutions.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular