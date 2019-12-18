Shares in Brazil's Marfrig down 5% after share offering

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA were 5% down in early trading in Sao Paulo, at 10.22 reais ($2.44) per common share, after the conclusion of a share offering on Tuesday.

The company said in a securities filing on Tuesday evening that it priced its share offering at 10 reais per share, adding it will raise 900 million reais ($214.47 million).

($1 = 4.1964 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Louise Heavens)

