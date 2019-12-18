US Markets

Shares in Brazil's Marfrig down 5% after share offering

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published

Shares in Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA were 5% down in early trading in Sao Paulo, at 10.22 reais ($2.44) per common share, after the conclusion of a share offering on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA were 5% down in early trading in Sao Paulo, at 10.22 reais ($2.44) per common share, after the conclusion of a share offering on Tuesday.

The company said in a securities filing on Tuesday evening that it priced its share offering at 10 reais per share, adding it will raise 900 million reais ($214.47 million).

($1 = 4.1964 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular