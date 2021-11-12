Shares in Brazil's Magazine Luiza plunge after weak results

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA fell nearly 14% on Friday, a day after the Brazilian retailer reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profit as higher interest rates and inflation weighed on demand, making it harder to pass on rising costs.

The stock was down nearly 14% in late morning trading at 11.78 reais per share, vying with cosmetics maker Natura Cosmeticos SA NATU3.SA for the position of the day's worst performer on the Bovespa index.

On Thursday evening, the retailer said recurring net income sank to 22.6 million reais ($4.18 million) from 216 million reais a year earlier despite a 12% rise in sales.

Credit Suisse, in a client note, said it was "disappointed but not surprised," by the results, especially given weakness at its physical stores.

Magazine Luiza's shares are among the worst performers on the Bovespa index, having fallen around 52% so far this year.

(Reporting by Paula Laier; editing by Barbara Lewis)

