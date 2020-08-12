Shares in Brazil's Linx, StoneCo fall after deal announced

Adds StoneCo share movement

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA and card processor StoneCo both fell on Wednesday, a day after StoneCo said it would buy Linx in a $1.12 billion deal that will transform it into an integrated software and payments provider.

Shares in Linx were down about 5%, while StoneCo shares fell 3.7%. In the wake of Tuesday's announcements, shares in both companies had surged, with Linx up 31.5%, while U.S.-listed StoneCo's shares gained 11%.

StoneCo said on Tuesday it is interested in Linx's 70,000 retail clients, who now process payments with gross transaction volume of 300 billion reais ($55.74 billion) through other providers. The card processor also plans to offer them banking services and credit.

The move comes as card processors face fierce competition in Brazil, with prices under pressure. The acquisition of Linx, which has a partnership with Itau Unibanco Holding SA's ITUB4.SA Rede unit, would also provide StoneCo with a new revenue line.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Hyeres, France; Editing by Will Dunham)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.