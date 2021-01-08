Shares in Brazil's Hapvida and Intermedica surge on reported merger talks

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian healthcare companies Hapvida HAPV3.SA and Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA surged 25% and 30% respectively, after a report on talks regarding a potential merger by O Globo newspaper columnist Lauro Jardim.

Hapvida and Intermedica are Brazil's biggest health plan providers listed on the Sao Paulo stock exchange and they also run hospitals.

Intermedica representatives said the company would not comment on market rumors. Hapvida did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

