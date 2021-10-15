Shares in Brazil's GPA soar after $950 mln deal to sell hypermarkets

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian food retailer GPA PCAR3.SAsoared in Friday morning trading after the announcement of a deal to sell 71of its stores to Assai ASAI3.SA for up to 5.2 billion reais ($949 million).

Half hour after opening in Sao Paulo, the shares were up 16%, at 32 reais. Chief Executive Jorge Faical said in a conference call with analysts on Friday the payment for the stores will allow GPA to pursue M&A targets among regional supermarket chains.

Faical added that the transaction with Assai, announced late on Thursday, would raise GPA's profitability and reduce its debt as the company walks away from its Extra Hiper hypermarkets chain to focus on its flagship Pao de Acucar stores.

The CEO also said the company will have enough funding to expand its most profitable formats. GPA and Assai are both controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon CASP.PA.

Shares in Assai had the opposite reaction and were down 6.5% at 16.70 reais.

Under the deal, Assai would pay 4 billion reais to GPA between December 2021 and January 2024 for the 71 Extra stores, while 17 other properties of GPA would be sold to a real estate investment fund backed by Assai for 1.2 billion reais.

Faical said that 28 remaining Extra stores are expected to be converted into other formats, while four properties will be sold. He added that the company will also close its drugstore chain as it has very low profitability.

"We will have a company that will stop working on the defensive. Instead it will go on the attack, working on its strengths," Faical said during the call with analysts, in reference to the Pao de Acucar stores.

He said that GPA is expected to open 100 new Pao de Acucar stores and 100 Minuto Pao de Acucar stores over the next three years, noting that the company will have 4 billion reais to fund its expansion after concluding the deal with Assai.

