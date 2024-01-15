Shares in Brazil's Gol tank on report of potential US bankruptcy filing

(Rewrites throughout to add share reaction, analyst comment, background)
SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) -
Shares in Brazilian airline Gol
Gol's shares were down more than 11% in morning trading on the report, making the carrier the biggest loser on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa , which was down 0.4%.
Gol, Brazil's second-largest airline in terms of passengers transported, has been struggling with high debt and last month hired Seabury Capital to assist it in a broad capital structure review.
The carrier, which has also recently grappled with delayed
aircraft deliveries by Boeing
Folha, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Gol was still trying to negotiate an out-of-court deal but the possibility was seen as increasingly inviable as multiple stakeholders were involved in the talks.
Gol at an investor event last month confirmed that it was in negotiations mainly with lessors to restructure its debt, but that it also expected bondholders and shareholders to chip in.
Sell-side analysts and rating agencies say Gol has strong operating figures amid healthy demand for air travel in Brazil, but high leasing and interest expenses have been pressuring its cash flow and affecting its debt profile.
"We expect a negative market reaction to this news," Itau BBA analysts led by Gabriel Rezende said of the Folha report, "as it will raise concerns about additional potential dilution for shareholders."
Peer LATAM Airlines
bankruptcy proceedings
with an $8 billion reorganization plan. Azul
restructured its debt
last year but through deals with lessors, manufacturers and bondholders. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Porter) ((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;)) Keywords: GOL LINHAS AE RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.