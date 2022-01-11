Shares in Brazil's Enjoei rise after GMV beats expectations

Recasts with share reaction, adds details, analyst comment

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian online clothes and furniture shop Enjoei ENJU3.SA jumped on Tuesday after it said its gross merchandise value (GMV) hit 826 million reais ($145.9 million) in 2021, up 67% from a year earlier.

In an unaudited operational preview, Enjoei said GMV reached 251 million reais in the fourth quarter, up 26% from the previous three months, driven mainly by the resumption of branding investments and a good performance during Black Friday.

Enjoei also said it was raising its commission fee to 18% from 13% as of the first quarter of 2022, aiming to reestablish its margins and take rate - the fee it charges on transactions on its platforms.

Shares in the company were up 4.7% at 2.45 reais in early morning trading, beating a 0.6% rise on the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP.

The online shop ended last year with nearly 1 million active buyers and a million sellers, it said.

"We had a positive quarter in terms of acquisitions of new buyers (+14% quarter-on-quarter), new sellers (+14%) and new inventory (+2.5%)," Enjoei said in a securities filing.

Analysts at XP Investimentos said the operational figures were positive, with quarterly GMV coming in above expectations, but reaffirmed their "Neutral" rating and target price of 7.5 reais per share amid profitability risks and a challenging macroeconomic outlook in 2022.

($1 = 5.6633 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

