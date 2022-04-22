Shares in Brazil's Eletrobras fall following privatization delay

Adds analyst quote

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA fell on Friday after the country's audit court TCU postponed a ruling on its privatization for 20 days to study the plan.

Two sources with knowledge of the planned share sale told Reuters on Wednesday the delay will deprive the government of the best time frame for investment, probably reducing the money it hopes to raise.

The company's shares dropped 4.35% to 40.43 reais in early trading.

Analysts at Ativa Investimentos said the company could release a new schedule for its privatization, potentially using first quarter figures and starting the process in July.

"Although this possibility is feasible, the proximity to the electoral period and the vacations in the Northern hemisphere may put the execution of the process at risk," they said in a note.

