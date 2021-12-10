US Markets

Shares in Brazil's Dexco rise after dividend announcement

Shares in Brazilian wood panel manufacturer Dexco SA jumped more than 5% in early morning trading in Sao Paulo after its board of directors approved an early payout of dividends to shareholders.

Dexco, a manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and other products used in civil construction controlled by Itausa Investimentos SA ITSA4.SA, said it will pay 878.4 million reais ($157.26 million) in dividends on Dec. 23.

The company also approved a 10% share bonus, in the form of one new share for every 10 held by shareholders, issuing 69,178,450 new shares as part of the move.

Investors entitled to the bonus will be those in the company's shareholder base as of Dec. 14.

Shares in Dexco were 5.6% higher, outperforming a 1.8% rise for the broader Bovespa Index .BVSP.

($1 = 5.5856 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Peter Frontini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

