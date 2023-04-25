News & Insights

Shares in Brazil's CVC tumble after CFO resigns

April 25, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian travel operator CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA CVCB3.SAtumbled on Tuesday after the company said chief financial officer Marcelo Kopel had resigned from his position and would depart the firm on April 29.

Chief executive Leonel Andrade will assume the job on an interim basis, CVC added in a securities filing, without providing specific reasons for Kopel's resignation, which has already been accepted by the board of directors.

Shares in the travel operator slipped more than 6% after the announcement, making it the biggest faller on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa .BVSP, which was down 1%.

Under Kopel's lead, CVC had recently announced a debt re-profiling after a deal of up to 900 million reais ($177.47 million) with debenture holders, in a bid to reduce the company's gross debt.

"Overall, we see this as negative news given the still challenging operating outlook and uncomfortable capital structure," analysts at JPMorgan said. "Even after the debt re-profiling, we see the need for incremental 1 billion reais of cash to support growth".

Kopel had been serving as CVC's CFO since 2021.

($1 = 5.0712 reais)

