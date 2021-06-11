Commodities

Shares in Brazil's BRF jump after reports of potential JBS interest

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Paula Laier Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Shares of Brazilian food processor BRF SA rose up to 10% in early morning trading after o Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported meatpacker JBS SA is interested in potentially acquiring the company.

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA rose up to 10% in early morning trading after o Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA is interested in potentially acquiring the company.

Rival meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods MRFG3.SA announced last week it reached a 31% stake in BRF.

Asked by Reuters, JBS did not immediately comment on the Globo report.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Laier)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    17 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular