Shares in Brazil's BRF jump after reports of potential JBS interest

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA rose up to 10% in early morning trading after o Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA is interested in potentially acquiring the company.

Rival meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods MRFG3.SA announced last week it reached a 31% stake in BRF.

Asked by Reuters, JBS did not immediately comment on the Globo report.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Laier)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.