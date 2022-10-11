US Markets

Shares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid for company

Shares in Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA jumped on Tuesday after local newspaper O Globo reported that U.S.-based asset manager Apollo made a new, higher bid for the company.

According to the report, Apollo is willing to pay 50 reais per share of Braskem, which is controlled by state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA and conglomerate Novonor, up 25% from Apollo's previous bid.

Braskem shares soared 14% to 31.82 reais in morning trading, making it the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which dropped 0.4%.

Braskem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

