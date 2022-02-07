US Markets

Shares in Brazil's BB Seguridade rise after quarterly profit beat

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Shares in Brazil's BB Seguridade Participacoes SA rose more than 3.5% in morning trade after the insurer beat profit estimates and announced growth plans for 2022.

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's BB Seguridade Participacoes SA BBSE3.SA rose more than 3.5% in morning trade after the insurer beat profit estimates and announced growth plans for 2022.

BB Seguridade posted a fourth-quarter net income of 1.226 billion reais ($230 million), up 33.8% from a year earlier and the best quarterly result since its initial public offering in 2013, boosted mainly by pension plan unit Brasilprev.

It beat a Refinitiv estimate of 1.13 billion reais.

"BB Seguridade has delivered an operational improvement in its results," analysts at broker Guide wrote in a note.

The company said it expected Brasilprev's pension plan reserves to grow 9% to 13% in the full year, while non-interest operating results are seen up by 12% to 17% and unit Brasilseg's premiums should rise between 10% to 15%.

($1 = 5.3253 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

