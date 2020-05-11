Shares in Brazilian reinsurer IRB plunge on liquidity issues

Adds details on investigation

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA IRBR3.SAsaid on Monday it is being inspected by country's insurance regulator for potential liquidity problems, sending its shares down more than 14% in morning trading.

IRB said in a securities filing that Susep, as the regulator is known, is investigating liquidity problems, as the reinsurer is falling short of assets to cover technical provisions.

The company, Brazil's largest reinsurer, said the problem is related to the impact of exchange rate variation on its technical provisions and also to higher provisions in the first four months of 2020.

IRB said it is evaluating alternatives to solve the problem as Susep is not accepting certain assets due to their characteristics.

Earlier this year, asset management firm Squadra Investimentos had released a letter to its investors saying the reinsurer's gains may be overstated. The reinsurer denied any wrongdoing but replaced both its chief executive and chief financial officer after false reports on Berkshire Hathaway's ownership of a stake.

The reinsurer has as its biggest shareholders Brazil's top-two private-sector lenders, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA and Banco Bradesco SABBDC4.SA.

