US Markets

Shares in Brazilian banks down after cap on overdraft credit

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Paula Laier Reuters
Published

Shares in Brazil's biggest lenders were down more than 1% in Thursday early morning trading after the country's monetary policy committee imposed a cap on interest rates on overdraft credit.

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's biggest lenders were down more than 1% in Thursday early morning trading after the country's monetary policy committee imposed a cap on interest rates on overdraft credit.

Banks will not be allowed to charge interest rates over 8% per month on overdraft credit, or 150% annually, the committee said. Currently the average annual interest rate is roughly 306%.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Paula Laier Editing by Alistair Bell)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular