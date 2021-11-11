Shares in Brazilian airline Azul soar as operating figures rise

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL4.SA, AZUL.N rose more than 10% on Thursday after it reported a third quarter net loss but saw a rebound in net revenue and operating figures, as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azul posted a quarterly net loss of 2.24 billion reais ($407.72 million), compared with a net loss of 1.2 billion reais a year earlier, dragged down mainly by higher expenses on loans and leases.

It said the bottom line was pressured by foreign exchange losses following a steep depreciation in the Brazilian real, which led to a 1.5 billion reais loss.

Still, the company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to 485.6 million reais in the third quarter, while net revenues reached 2.72 billion, up 335% year-on-year.

Azul also said its Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (RASK) reached 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by a strong recovery in the domestic demand.

Brazil-traded shares in Azul were up 10.7% at 29.28 reais in mid-afternoon trading, making it the top gainer in the broader Bovespa index .BVSP, which rose 2.3%.

Itau BBA analysts called the results solid and said they expect a significant rebound in the EBITDA margin to 27.8% in 2022, from 17.9% currently, with margins coming closer to pre-pandemic levels in 2023. They said its finacial position still needs to be monitored.

"We would not discount the possibility of the company accessing the capital markets the near future, potentially, among other reasons, to support any mergers or acquisitions," Itau BBA said.

($1 = 5.4939 reais)

