Shares in Brazil retailer Via Varejo plunge after quarterly loss

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian retailer Via Varejo VVAR3.SA collapsed on Thursday, falling over 18% at one point, after reporting a net loss of 638 million reais ($117.47 million) in the third quarter due to a growing number of expensive labor liabilities.

($1 = 5.4310 reais)

