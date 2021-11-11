US Markets

Shares in Brazil retailer Via Varejo plunge after quarterly loss

Contributor
Paula Laier Reuters
Published

Shares in Brazilian retailer Via Varejo collapsed on Thursday, falling over 18% at one point, after reporting a net loss of 638 million reais ($117.47 million) in the third quarter due to a growing number of expensive labor liabilities. ($1 = 5.4310 reais)

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian retailer Via Varejo VVAR3.SA collapsed on Thursday, falling over 18% at one point, after reporting a net loss of 638 million reais ($117.47 million) in the third quarter due to a growing number of expensive labor liabilities.

($1 = 5.4310 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Laier; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular