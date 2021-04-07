US Markets

Shares in Brazil medical lab firm Dasa soar after it raised $590 mln

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Paula Laier Reuters
Published

Shares in Brazilian medical lab company Diagnosticos da America SA soared more than 20% in Wednesday morning trading after the company concluded a share offering on Tuesday.

Updates share price

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian medical lab company Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SA soared more than 20% in Wednesday morning trading after the company concluded a share offering on Tuesday.

The company raised 3.3 billion reais ($590 million) in the offering of 57 million new shares, it said in a securities filing.

Dasa, as the company is known, priced its shares at 58 reais, below the original price range, and they were trading at 72 reais on Wednesday. The company had originally planned to price the shares between 64.90 to 84.50 reais each.

Dasa was already a listed company, but as its liquidity was very low, the deal was considered a re-IPO. Its shares ended Tuesday at 144 reais.

Dasa's share offering comes amid a dealmaking boom in Brazil's healthcare sector. There is a growing demand for healthcare services and the country's population is aging.

($1 = 5.5898 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Laier; editing by Jason Neely, Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular