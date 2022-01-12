US Markets
Shares in Brazil mall operator Multiplan jump as Q4 figures beat 2019 levels

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Shares in Brazilian shopping mall operator Multiplan rose on Wednesday after it reported its operational preview for the fourth quarter of 2021, noting that figures came in above pre-pandemic levels.

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that its quarterly same store rent jumped 41.4% from the same period of 2019, while same store sales rose 10.3%.

According to the company, sales were up 8.1% when compared with the last quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in Brazil. It said the figures were supported by a strong performance during the holiday season.

"December was a major highlight, as sales reached 110.1% of the sales seen in the same period of 2019 ... In the fourth quarter, sales were above 2019 levels for the first time in the year, totaling 5.6 billion reais ($1.01 billion)," Multiplan said.

Shares in the company soared 4.8% to 17.77 reais in early morning trading, making it the biggest gainer on the broader Bovespa .BVSP index, which was up 1%.

Rivals BR Malls BRML3.SA and Iguatemi IGTI11.SA were also among the top gainers on the Bovespa, jumping about 3.5% each.

($1 = 5.5678 reais)

