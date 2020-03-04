Shares in Brazil IRB Resseguros sink after Buffett's Berkshire denies owning stake

By Paula Laier

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA IRBR3.SA plunged nearly 34% on Wednesday after the company said in a statement that Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N is not an investor.

Late on Tuesday, Warren Buffett's investment company issued a news release saying recent Brazilian media stories reporting its ownership of IRB shares were wrong and that Berkshire has never been and does not intend to become a shareholder.

Earlier this week, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported that Berkshire had tripled its stake in IRB and would appoint a board member.

In notes to clients, analysts criticized IRB for having confirmed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Ltd was an investor in the company and had recently increased its stake.

Analysts at Bank of America decided to review their previous buy recommendation for the reinsurer shares. "We are no longer confident that we have a reasonable basis for valuing IRB. Investors should no longer rely on our previous recommendation and estimates," they said in a note.

On Monday, Bank of America analysts' raised the target price for IRB to 44 reais from 41 reais, saying the company could outperform if the 2020 goals were met.

"Such a mess is negative for the shares," analysts at Eleven Financial Research said in a note. "It raises an important flag in terms of governance."

In a statement on Wednesday, IRB's board of directors said it will investigate all the news released regarding its investors.

The move came amid volatility after short seller asset manager Squadra Investimentos questioned IRB's accounting.

IRB has among its main shareholders Brazil's top two biggest lenders, Itau Unibanco Holding SAITUB4.SAand Banco Bradesco SABBDC4.SA.

