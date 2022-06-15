Commodities
AZUL

Shares in Brazil airlines rise as Bolsonaro vetoes free checked bags

Contributors
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has vetoed a Congress-passed measure that would block airlines from charging for checked baggage on their flights, his office said on Wednesday, sending shares in local carriers higher.

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has vetoed a Congress-passed measure that would block airlines from charging for checked baggage on their flights, his office said on Wednesday, sending shares in local carriers higher.

Bolsonaro's office said that while signing into law a bill aimed at simplifying rules for the sector as it emerges from the pandemic-related downturn, he has vetoed an amendment that would block companies from charging for bags weighing up to 23 kg in domestic flights and up to 30 kg on international routes.

"Said proposal would increase the costs of airline services and regulatory risks, reducing the attractiveness of the Brazilian market to potential new competitors and contributing to an increase in air ticket prices," the president's office said in a statement.

Brazil's Congress can still override Bolsonaro's veto, but a legislative session would need to be called for that purpose.

Shares in Brazilian airlines rose after the move, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA up 4.6% at 9.99 reais and Azul SA AZUL4.SA climbing 3.3% to 14.07 reais in early morning trading.

Analysts at Genial Investimentos said Bolsonaro's veto represented a relief for airlines amid a great amount of turbulence, adding that the measure was being priced into airline shares.

"In the short term, as companies usually pass these costs on to customers, there would be an increase in air service costs. In the long term, the bill would increase regulatory risk," they said.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZUL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular