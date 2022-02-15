Shares in Banco do Brasil jump after Q4 earnings, 2022 guidance

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA soared 5% on Tuesday after the state-controlled lender posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and announced ambitious 2022 goals.

The bank posted a 60.5% year-on-year jump in fourth-quarter recurring net income to 5.900 billion reais ($1.14 billion), beating a Refinitiv-compiled average analyst estimate of 4.810 billion reais, mainly on lower loan-loss provisions.

It forecast its 2022 net income at between 23 billion reais and 26 billion reais, while saying asset quality and costs should remain under control. Fee income is likely to grow at a faster pace, despite fiercer competition with fintechs, it said.

Many analysts said in notes to clients that following the earnings and predictions for a roughly 24% increase in 2022 profit, they consider the share cheap.

"Valuation is excessively discounted, in our view, more so when considering the mid-point of guidance of 24.5 billion reais", analysts at Credit Suisse said.

That "(places) BB at only 3.9x 2022 P/E, similar levels to 2015-16, a time when the Brazil corporate sector was on the verge of a credit crunch", they added.

Private-sector peers, such as Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, are trading at price-to-earnings ratios of 8.7 and 6.9, according to Refinitiv.

Banco do Brasil's Chief Executive Fausto Ribeiro told journalists in a call the bank will continue to seek to close its profitability gap with rivals.

Ribeiro added the bank will focus on repricing loan interest rates to match rising funding costs, as Brazil's benchmark interest rate has soared in the last 12 months.

($1 = 5.1975 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.