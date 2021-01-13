Shares in Banco do Brasil fall more than 5% on potential CEO change

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA are down more than 5% following media reports saying President Jair Bolsonaro is considering naming a new chief executive for the bank.

Chief Executive Andre Brandao took the helm of the bank in September, after an international career at HSBC HSBA.L.

According to reports by the G1 news website and Veja magazine, Bolsonaro is unhappy with Brandao's decision to close branches and launch an employee buyout program. That restructuring plan is aiming to save 2.7 billion reais by 2025.

Banco do Brasil declined to comment.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese)

