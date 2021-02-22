Shares in Atlantia rise ahead of binding bid for its motorway unit

MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI rose more than 3% in early trading on Monday, boosted by expectations that the Italian infrastructure group will receive a binding offer for its 88% in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia later this week.

A consortium including Italian state lender CDP and investment funds Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N are putting the final touches to a 8.5-9.5 billion euro ($10.3-11.5 billion) proposal to buy Atlantia's stake in Autostrade, several sources close to the matter said.

According to daily La Stampa the board of CDP will give its green light to the bid on Monday and the offer will be in the upper part of the 8.5-9.5 billion euro range.

($1 = 0.8259 euros)

