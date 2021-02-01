World Markets

Shares in Atlantia jump on report of CDP bid for Autostrade by end-February

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Shares in Atlantia were up 9.5% at 1315 GMT reacting to a Bloomberg report saying that lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) would likely submit an offer for a majority stake in the infrastructure group's motorway unit by end-February.

CDP is committed to a "compelling" bid for an 88% stake in unit Autostrade per l'Italia valuing the entire company between 8.5-9.5 billion euros, Bloomberg said.

"The market appreciates ... that the deal is moving closer to a solution, whatever the value (of Autostrade) might be," a Milan-based trader said.

A source close to the matter told Reuters it was a bit premature to talk about details over the offer for Autostrade.

