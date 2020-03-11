Shares in Atlantia dive to their lowest since July 2013

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Atlantia ATL.MI fell to their lowest since July 2013 as expectations of a drop in traffic levels due to the coronavirus outbreak and a jump in bond yields added to concern over its long-standing dispute with the government.

UBS cut its target price on the infrastructure group to 20.10 euros from 25.40 euros and confirmed a buy rating.

Atlantia's recent share price volatility reflects the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the virus on its business, UBS said, adding that the group generates around 60% of its core earnings in Italy.

The group, which is controlled by the Benetton family, runs more than half of Italy's highway network through Autostrade per l'Italia and operates Rome's airports with its ADR unit.

Both units are likely to be heavily affected by traffic restrictions imposed by the government, UBS said.

On Monday the ruling coalition placed the whole of Italy under lockdown until next month to try to beat the coronavirus outbreak in Europe's worst-affected country.

Atlantia is also suffering from a rise in bond yields as its financial debt is around 4.7 times core earnings.

Despite significant uncertainty UBS said it had analysed 50 years of traffic data and concluded that Atlantia could cope with events, adding that the stock offered value.

The impact from coronavirus adds to a long-standing dispute with the government over the group's motorway concession, following the August 2018's deadly collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Atlantia's motorway unit.

"It seems that talks with the government to keep the concession have been heavily slowed down due to the coronavirus emergency," said Marco Opipari, analyst at broker Fidentiis.

Opipari added that uncertainty over this key issue could last for long, weighing on the stock.

At 1140 GMT Atlantia shares were down 4.35% at 13.52 euros after touching 13.41 euros, their lowest since July 22, 2013.

Atlantia's bond due on February 2025 IT155849185= had a yield of 4.49% according to Refinitiv data. Last week the same bond was trading with a yield of 2.20%.

