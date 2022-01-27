Shares in America Movil dip slightly after pay TV permit not authorized

Adds background on IFT vote

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican telecoms giant America Movil dipped slightly after market opening Thursday after a highly anticipated vote by a regulator a day earlier kept the company without a sought-after license to enter the local pay TV market.

Shares for the company <AMXL.MX> controlled by the family of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim fell by as much as 0.7% to 19.67 pesos after market opening, before paring some losses.

Mexico's telecoms regulator IFT concluded a vote on Wednesday that means, for now, the firm will remain without a license for pay TV, a source with knowledge of the process said.

The IFT and America Movil have not commented on the vote.

The company is already the largest pay TV provider in Latin America, operating in countries including Brazil and Colombia, and has been pushing to enter the sector in Mexico.

The prospect of its entrance into Mexico's pay TV sector rattled competitors and some analysts and organizations that warned it would be a detriment to competition.

U.S. officials had voiced concern to Mexican officials about competition if America Movil was granted the license, Reuters exclusively reported this week.

