Shares in Aeromexico jump sharply for third day running

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Grupo Aeromexico jumped by more than 12% to 2.44 pesos on Wednesday, rising steeply for the third consecutive day as the airline goes through a restructuring plan as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

(Reporting by Noe Torres)

