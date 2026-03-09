Shares of IJS Now Oversold

In the case of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value, the RSI reading has hit 28.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 33.9. A bullish investor could look at IJS's 28.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IJS's low point in its 52 week range is $82.0972 per share, with $127.8474 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.91. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day.
