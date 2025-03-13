Shares of GUSA Now Oversold

In the case of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity, the RSI reading has hit 27.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 28.4. A bullish investor could look at GUSA's 27.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), GUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $42.9286 per share, with $53.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.82. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day.
