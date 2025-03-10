Shares of FTEC Now Oversold

In the case of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index, the RSI reading has hit 29.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.0. A bullish investor could look at FTEC's 29.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $142.115 per share, with $193.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.00. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day.
