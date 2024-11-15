Shares of EFG Now Oversold

In the case of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 54.6. A bullish investor could look at EFG's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EFG's low point in its 52 week range is $90.0511 per share, with $108.9099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day.
