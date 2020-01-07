Shares drop as Middle East tensions prompt caution

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes declined on Tuesday as investor caution persisted amid the U.S.-Iran standoff and energy shares fell as oil prices gave back some recent gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 120.04 points, or 0.42%, to 28,583.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.13 points, or 0.28%, to 3,237.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.88 points, or 0.03%, to 9,068.58.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

