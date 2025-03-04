Shares of DFSU Now Oversold

In the case of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.9. A bullish investor could look at DFSU's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), DFSU's low point in its 52 week range is $32.16 per share, with $39.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.86. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day.
