Shareholders Would Not Be Objecting To Ally Financial Inc.'s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

The performance at Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been quite strong recently and CEO JB Brown has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 04 May 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For JB Brown Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Ally Financial Inc. has a market capitalization of US$19b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$12m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 9.2% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$10m. So it looks like Ally Financial compensates JB Brown in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 9% Other US$11m US$9.6m 91% Total Compensation US$12m US$11m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Ally Financial allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Ally Financial Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Ally Financial Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 39% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 36% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Ally Financial Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 105% over three years, Ally Financial Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Ally Financial (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Switching gears from Ally Financial, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

