Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Thryv Holdings' (NASDAQ:THRY) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Thryv Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$244m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$294m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Thryv Holdings has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 7.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Thryv Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Thryv Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Thryv Holdings has broken into profitability. The company now earns 24% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Thryv Holdings has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Thryv Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 102% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

