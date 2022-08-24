Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Perdoceo Education's (NASDAQ:PRDO) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Perdoceo Education:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$150m ÷ (US$856m - US$110m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Perdoceo Education has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Services industry average of 6.7%. NasdaqGS:PRDO Return on Capital Employed August 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Perdoceo Education's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Perdoceo Education.

So How Is Perdoceo Education's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Perdoceo Education. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 94%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 13%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Perdoceo Education has. Considering the stock has delivered 33% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Perdoceo Education (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

Perdoceo Education is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

