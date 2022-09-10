Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Nathan's Famous' (NASDAQ:NATH) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Nathan's Famous' (NASDAQ:NATH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nathan's Famous, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$31m ÷ (US$84m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Nathan's Famous has an ROCE of 47%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 9.7%. NasdaqGS:NATH Return on Capital Employed September 10th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Nathan's Famous has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Nathan's Famous has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 28% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Nathan's Famous has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 6.5% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Nathan's Famous we've found 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Nathan's Famous is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

