Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) Recent Growth In Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lam Research, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$3.9b ÷ (US$15b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Lam Research has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

So How Is Lam Research's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Lam Research are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 34%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 51% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lam Research is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

