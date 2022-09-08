Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Diodes' (NASDAQ:DIOD) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Diodes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$363m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$500m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Diodes has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%. NasdaqGS:DIOD Return on Capital Employed September 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Diodes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Diodes.

What Can We Tell From Diodes' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Diodes. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Diodes' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Diodes can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Diodes and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

